Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM
by
Tags:
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi
COVID-19
lockdown level 4
workplace safety
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Labour Minister Nxesi outlines the measures that businesses reopening on Monday need to put in place.

Over a million workers are expected to return to work on Monday. Businesses must comply with these safety measures or they will be closed down, says Labour Minister Nxesi.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4


3 May 2020 2:22 PM
by
Tags:
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi
COVID-19
lockdown level 4
workplace safety

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

29 April 2020 6:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

29 April 2020 4:50 PM

Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ethiopian Airlines 123rfbusiness 123rf

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

Business Local

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

Politics

COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded

World Local

EWN Highlights

Competition Tribunal to hear Dis-Chem’s essential items price inflation case

3 May 2020 5:32 PM

FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA