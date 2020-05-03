Streaming issues? Report here
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

3 May 2020 4:23 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Business
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi
COVID-19
Level 4 lockdown
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open.

More than a million workers will return to their jobs on Monday under Level 4 lockdown regulations.

During a live briefing on Sunday, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi outlined the minimum measures to be taken by employers, adding that he'd issued a direction setting these out.

This is to safeguard employees and minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

RELATED: WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

If employees show any Covid-19 symptoms, they must be granted paid sick leave or apply for Covid-19 Ters (Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme) benefits, the minister emphasized.

They [Employers] must inform employees that if they have Covid-19 symptoms they must not be at work.

Thulas Nxesi, Employment and Labour Minister

Employers must report any diagnoses of Covid-19 to the Department of Health, as well as the Department of Employment and Labour.

Further, the cause of the infection must be investigated and appropriate measures taken.

It is a contravention not to do so as an employer.

Thulas Nxesi, Employment and Labour Minister

Employers are also required to support any contact tracing measures initiated by the Department of Health.

You can watch the full briefing below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms


