ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus. 4 May 2020 5:07 PM
Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts gives details on the communication they sent out to doctors. 4 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision. 4 May 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
View all Sport
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Sport

#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu

3 May 2020 11:08 PM
by
Tags:
Hockey
Siyavuya Noltshungu
ExtraTime
Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game.

In this the first instalment of #ExtraTime we feature exciting SA men's hockey goalkeeper Siyavuya Nolutshungu, who has risen from the junior ranks to earn a place in the national hockey team.

Born in Umtata in 1995, hockey for Nolutshungu started by accident. He had never really been the sporty type.

"I grew up with my mum. I went to a local school called Vela, until I got an academic scholarship to a school in Pietermaritzburg called Merchiston Prep School. From there I went to Maritzburg College. It started when one of the coached needed a volunteer goalkeeper because there was no one that could fill the position. I said to myself 'well, I've got absolutely nothing to lose, let's just go with it' and that was the lucky break I had," Nolutshungu said. "I made the SA under-16 side from the age of 15, to SA under-18 to SA under-21, and then eventually got my break into the SA men's team."

Hockey was not a natural choice for a kid from Umtata, but Nolutshungu fell in love with the game early on and found a way to succeed at it through natural talent and a determination to try something different.

"Most black parents don't know much about hockey. Explaining to my mother why I was so passionate and why I was so dedicated to my own game was a very difficult thing to comprehend and obviously in high school she couldn't come to my games because it was too far away. I had to keep performing as well as I could until I got to university and I got my scholarship for hockey, then my mother started thinking that there is something beneficial in some way or another," Nolutshungu explained.

In pursuit of his passion, Nolutshungu has played hockey in Argentina, France, and England – a journey that has been both challenging and exhilarating. It was a brave step for a young man just starting out in life.

"I finished my degree at the end of 2017, took the stride to change the hockey dynamic, and ended up going to Argentina. I lived there for three months, playing for a different club - all at my own expense. It was probably one of the best experiences I ever had - a culture shock, language barrier, there by myself, not knowing many people. It was just so mind-blowing to see what you can learn and what you can see from a different perspective," he said.

The postponement of the Olympic Games disrupted Nolutshungu’s plans for the year, but he adapted to the change and found the positives in it. "My objective was to get myself as hockey-savvy as possible and as fit as possible. So there was an element of sacrifice. You can't be in a full-time job and expect companies to give you leave to focus on hockey alone, so I'd been in contact with St Stithians College in Johannesburg, and I've been heading their goalkeeper programme. On the side, I started my own company, SN Goalkeeper Dynamics, and I've taken the skills I've learnt all around the world and filtered out all the good things we can take and creating something sustainable here in South Africa."

In assessing the state of hockey in South Africa, Nolutshungu points to the steady stream of young talent that is coming through, thanks to a strong school hockey system. "Right I think hockey has been in the best place it has been in a long time. There's so much talent everywhere, especially in our own national team," he said. "We've got the likes of Mustapha Cassiem who is only 17, going on 18 and he's already got indoor and outdoor caps. One thing I cannot fault is the school's hockey in South Africa. It has developed so much so quickly, to a point where we're doing much better than overseas countries."

But one of the drawbacks is that hockey is not yet a professional sport in South Africa. A lack of financial support for the game has left a gaping hole between club hockey and the national team. Most top hockey players who want to play fulltime have to do so overseas.

"You'll find that most hockey players don't play hockey full-time. They have jobs. Some of them are executives or company owners, and we've created a cool network that has gone further than just the sport itself. I think is about people, not just the game," he said. "I have a passion for people and that's where it all connects altogether."

  • EWN Sport's #ExtraTime gives a voice to those athletes and sports personalities changing the game. Follow us @EWNSport and #ExtraTime

This article first appeared on EWN : #ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu


3 May 2020 11:08 PM
by
Tags:
Hockey
Siyavuya Noltshungu
ExtraTime

More from Sport

sea-point-newpng

'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'

1 May 2020 10:34 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200113-kazier-chiefs-edjpg

Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown

30 April 2020 4:07 PM

Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matthys-beukespng

How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight

28 April 2020 4:17 PM

With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using their talents to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200311-lunga-sokhela-edjpg

AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season

28 April 2020 5:27 AM

In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble

27 April 2020 1:23 PM

The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to the 2019/20 season by June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-cycle-tour-2020jpg

[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020

8 March 2020 9:06 AM

The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wayde-van-niekerkjpg

I am ready to get back to 400m track and see what I can do - Wayde van Niekerk

5 March 2020 7:51 AM

Olympic champion and world record holder says being injured made him stronger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191101-boks-edjpg

Springboks named sports team of the year at 2020 Laureus Awards

18 February 2020 1:35 PM

Captain Siya Kolisi accepted the award at a ceremony in Berlin on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

federer-nadal-match-in-africa-screengrab-rf-officialpng

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

8 February 2020 9:28 AM

A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

World Local

EWN Highlights

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA