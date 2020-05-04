Spar Palm Grove act of kindness has us feeling warm and fuzzy
Local Spar owner in Palm Grove in Cape Town closed off the stationery and frozen burger sections in the store and encouraged customers to support other businesses selling those items.
Read the full notice he wrote here:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
