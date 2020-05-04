Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
This comes after Dlamini-Zuma received vicious attacks for announcing the ban of tobacco sale during Level 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown.
The government cited health concerns for its banning of the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says Dlamini-Zuma announced a decision that was approved by Cabinet.
RELATED: ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore
The attacks on minister Dlamini-Zuma are really baseless, unfounded and border on malicious.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson - Presidency
The minister acts on behalf of a collective, the decisions she communicates are behalf of a collective which includes President Ramaphosa.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson - Presidency
Diko says the national command council conducted consultations and presented draft regulations to the cabinet.
I don't think there is a difference of opinion in the Cabinet. The decision that minister Dlamini-Zuma communicated was a Cabinet decision.Khusela Diko, Spokesperson - Presidency
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746
A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.Read More
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children
The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday.Read More
Workers anxious as they return to work after five weeks of lockdown
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an account of what she witnessed in the morning as some people returned to work.Read More
Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results
Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts gives details on the communication they sent out to doctors.Read More
South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop
The drop comes as a result of changes in the rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the price of crude oil.Read More
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More