Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This comes after Dlamini-Zuma received vicious attacks for announcing the ban of tobacco sale during Level 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government cited health concerns for its banning of the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says Dlamini-Zuma announced a decision that was approved by Cabinet.

The attacks on minister Dlamini-Zuma are really baseless, unfounded and border on malicious. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson - Presidency

The minister acts on behalf of a collective, the decisions she communicates are behalf of a collective which includes President Ramaphosa. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson - Presidency

Diko says the national command council conducted consultations and presented draft regulations to the cabinet.

I don't think there is a difference of opinion in the Cabinet. The decision that minister Dlamini-Zuma communicated was a Cabinet decision. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson - Presidency

