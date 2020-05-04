Streaming issues? Report here
Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees

4 May 2020 11:46 AM
by
Tags:
Business
Ninety One
702shoutout
#702ShoutOut
isidingo promotions and advertising
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits.

RELATED: Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Isidingo Promotions and Advertising marketing manager Themba Motaung.

The lockdown affected the demand as the services we offer are not required as much as they would. Most of the clients are closed but we remain open should they need anything.

Themba Motaung, Marketing manager - Isidingo Promotions and Advertising

R20,000 would help us a great deal because we are challenged as a small business, it will help keep the payroll going as we don't want to close shop.

Themba Motaung, Marketing manager - Isidingo Promotions and Advertising

Listen below to the full conversation:


