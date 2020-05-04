Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees
Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.
702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Isidingo Promotions and Advertising marketing manager Themba Motaung.
The lockdown affected the demand as the services we offer are not required as much as they would. Most of the clients are closed but we remain open should they need anything.Themba Motaung, Marketing manager - Isidingo Promotions and Advertising
R20,000 would help us a great deal because we are challenged as a small business, it will help keep the payroll going as we don't want to close shop.Themba Motaung, Marketing manager - Isidingo Promotions and Advertising
You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za
Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.
Listen below to the full conversation:
