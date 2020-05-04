[LISTEN] COVID-19 and its cost to the South African economy

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says while it is certain the economy will contract this year, it is uncertain by how much.

Mogojane was speaking to Eusebius McKaiser about the dire predictions of the economic impact of COVID-19 on South Africa.

He says it is difficult to get a handle on exactly how the virus will affect the country in terms of numbers.

You can imagine, any model has to be fed with data and information; now if the data and information that you are feeding into a model changes on a daily basis, then it is going to be very difficult. The output that you get may not be what is expected. Dondo Mogajane, Treasury director-general

What is certain is that it [the economy] is going to contract in a big way. The minister [of finance Tito Mboweni] last week mentioned an almost minus eight percent, it could even be more ... but we have to focus on a post-COVID environment so that we can contain the impact that it is going to bring. At this point it is all up in the air, it is not clear. Dondo Mogajane, Treasury director-general

On the unemployment figure, Mogojane says it could reach almost 40 percent.

It depends on which sectors we are talking about ... .if you look at tourism for instance, tourism is on its knees, most companies have closed down. Dondo Mogajane, Treasury director-general

