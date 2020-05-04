Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results

Mediclinic Southern Africa has denied sending a message to its doctors instructing them not to admit any patient that does not produce proof that they don't have COVID-19.

The hospital group says the only communication they sent out was in relation to elective surgeries and elective admissions.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts clarifies the miscommunication.

There was an erroneous message in one of the hospitals that was corrected with a subsequent message and it only relates to elective surgery and elective admissions. Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa

We made it clear that it is the doctor's discretion whether a patient requires admission or not. Dr Stefan Smuts, Chief Clinical Officer - Mediclinic Southern Africa

The hospital group had received heavy criticism from the National Health Care Professionals Association about the alleged SMS.

You can't deny patients treatment and if you say to people produce proof that you don't have a certain disease before I can treat you, what time of medicine are we practising? Dr Donald Gumede, National chairman - National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA)

Listen to both interviews below...