Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it has started processing payments to the sporting fraternity and has received 473 applications from 25 sporting federations.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa held a briefing on Monday, updating media on the COVID-19 relief fund for the industry.
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm was at the briefing and says of the mentioned applications 293 were approved for payment.
These athletes will obviously receive their payments and basically each of them will receive R20,000 of this relief fund but what he also said was if the application was for R10,000, then you will receive R10,000. So, the cap is at R20,000Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
He did not speak much about the arts and culture sector. He said that they have received more than 1,000 applications, 232 of them were recommended. Many of them were not accepted because there was a lot of outstanding documentation and people didn't meet the requirements. They said they are working on getting those payments done.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
