Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has sent a warning to the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to start speaking with one voice about the return of football in the country.
Safa has stated that after consultation with medical experts, they believe that football can only resume at level one lockdown and behind closed doors.
This is in stark contrast with the messages being sent out by the PSL, who hopes to convince the government to let them resume at level 3.
Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa president, Dr Danny Jordaan, and PSL chairperson, Irvin Khoza, as well as Kaizer Motaung, on a way forward but says there are mixed signals coming from the two bodies about the resumption of the sport.
“We want to engage their wise counsel on their thoughts on the reopening of the lockdown with our own risk-adjusted strategy, as government,” he said.
“They must counsel me, both of them (Jordaan and Khoza). And I emphasise, it would be advisable that, as government, we get one voice from them.”
Mthethwa further added: “My final message to both is, they are occupying an important space in society in regard to football, so as the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, I would nudge them to work together at all material times in regard to football.”
Mthethwa made the comments at a briefing detailing the payout of the department's R150 million relief fund.
In total, 473 applications were received from 25 different sporting federations of which 291 of those applicants were approved for payments by last week Thursday.
Athletes will receive a maximum of R20,000 from the fund.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football
More from Politics
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals?
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically.Read More
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service
RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP.Read More
'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus.Read More
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.Read More
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore
The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
More from Sport
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby
The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards.Read More
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu
Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game.Read More
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.Read More
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown
Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.Read More
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight
With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using their talents to fight the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season
In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.Read More
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble
The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to the 2019/20 season by June.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.Read More
I am ready to get back to 400m track and see what I can do - Wayde van Niekerk
Olympic champion and world record holder says being injured made him stronger.Read More