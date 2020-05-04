[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?
As the Gauteng government works to increase the number of households it reaches in the distribution of food parcels during the COVID-19 lockdown, Premier David Makhura recently told the SABC that they are supplying food-insecure families with enough for one month.
Africa Check has had a look at what is in a parcel and whether it is “enough” for a family of four for one month.
Africa Check acting deputy editor Kate Wilkinson breaks down their analysis.
We asked the department how did they determine how much food should be put in this parcel to last for a month and we were told it was difficult to determine because families' needs differ but the department was pretty adamant that families would have to save and ration to make sure that it would last a month.Kate Wilkinson, Acting deputy editor - Africa Check
We tried to look for internationally accepted and used numbers for how much people need to eat on a daily basis. A good measure is provided by the United Nations ... and they say that a person needs at least 2,100 calories per day.Kate Wilkinson, Acting deputy editor - Africa Check
We took the list as provided by the department and looked for how many calories were included in that food basket and found that for a family of four, to make the parcel last a whole month, they would have to restrict themselves to 1,145 calories per day.Kate Wilkinson, Acting deputy editor - Africa Check
One of the concerns from the food experts we spoke to is that most of the food parcel is starch- and carbohydrate-heavy and that there is very little healthy protein. They said more good protein like tinned fish would provide better nutrients but would also help people feel fuller for longer.Kate Wilkinson, Acting deputy editor - Africa Check
Click on the link below to hear more....
