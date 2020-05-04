Workers anxious as they return to work after five weeks of lockdown

More than a million people returned to work on Monday as many businesses opened their doors again following the five-week COVID-19 lockdown.

Taxi ranks around the country dealt with an influx of commuters seeking transport to work.

Under Level 4 restrictions, taxis are permitted to operate between 5am and 7pm, but their loading capacity was still limited to just 10 passengers.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.

We saw call centre agents among the people who returned to work today. We also saw caregivers and nannies making their way to work. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Despite the measure the companies have taken, some workers told us they were a bit anxious about returning to work today. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...