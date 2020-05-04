Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus. 4 May 2020 5:07 PM
Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts gives details on the communication they sent out to doctors. 4 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Local
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision. 4 May 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
View all Sport
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 5:33 PM
by
Could the fate of babies depend on infection control practices in resource-constrained hospitals in South Africa?

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies, now more than ever, we must all contribute to solutions: for good. In the Wits Impacts For Good podcast series, Eusebius McKaiser engages in conversation with Wits Originators, forward-thinking researchers from Wits University, interrogating problems and seeking robust and impactful solutions, backed by leading research.

Meet Shabir Ahmed Madhi – the Wits professor pioneering the vaccine to prevent stillbirths amongst pregnant women in impoverished communities, who are dependent on public health facilities.

As South Africans, we intuitively think of hospitals as the gold standard of hygiene but, if that was the case – why are the numbers of stillbirths and infant deaths still so high? It would seem that the transmission of bacterial infections in healthcare facilities creates a perfect storm for children dying in birth.

As we’ve learned from Eusebius’ conversation with Michael Lucas, the world is grappling with the ongoing problem of hospital-acquired infections, and for this reason, we have to pose an important question:

Could the fate of babies depend on infection control practices in resource-constrained hospitals in South Africa and, has COVID-19 unmasked a lack of adequate control measures on the part of the public health system?

Spearheading a Wits University-led study in Soweto, Professor Madhi and colleagues identified Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital as the location to conduct the observational study – a public health facility situated in the heart of a poverty-stricken community with high levels of unemployment. Delivering 60 babies each day, the reality for most pregnant women in Soweto is that they are limited to and dependant on the hospital for all their pre- and postnatal care.

The study aimed to evaluate how effective a technique called Minimally Invasive Tissue Sampling (MITS) was in determining the causes of stillbirths in low- and middle-income countries, with a view to informing the rollout of MITS to affected countries via the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance Network (CHAMPS).

To determine the underlying factors associated with stillbirths in Soweto, the researchers found that while 20–25% of stillbirths occurred due to maternal medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, it also found that invasive bacterial infections were the immediate or underlying cause of death in 57.5% of all neonatal deaths. Overall, 74.4% of infection-related deaths were hospital-acquired, mainly due to multidrug-resistant bacteria.

It's a public health issue which has been largely been ignored because of the lack of adequate infection control practices.

Shabir Ahmed Madhi, Professor – University of the Witwatersrand

We don't have strong enough infection control practices in our health facility, which lends itself to excess morbidity and mortality on the part of patients and, also, unfortunately, puts healthcare workers at risk of infection.

Shabir Ahmed Madhi, Professor – University of the Witwatersrand

The figures are staggering and, are worsened by the findings of a separate study which investigated the deaths of babies under one month of age, researchers found that – when a child is born premature, the most dangerous thing for that child is to be born in hospital, where they acquire infections.

Results of the Soweto pilot study have shown that MITS can accurately determine the cause of stillbirths in South African women and, its observations around hospital-acquired infection as a cause of stillbirths have underpinned and prompted a re-evaluation and introduction of strategies aimed at improving infection control practices at the hospital.


4 May 2020 5:33 PM
by

More from The Wits Impacts For Good podcast series with Eusebius McKaiser

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-254x161png

Wits researcher’s technovation stops infection before it starts

28 April 2020 7:00 AM

As humanity is faced with increasing global emergencies. Now more than ever, we must all Contribute to Solutions: For Good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

World Local

EWN Highlights

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA