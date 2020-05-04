Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls

Chidline Gauteng says although there appears to be a greater sense of relief and optimism from children since the move into Level 4 of the lockdown, there have been calls of concern around the coronavirus.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive, Childline Gauteng director Lynne Cawood shared some of the key issues highlighted by children who called into the service since the start of the lockdown.

Cawood says the some of the predominant issues mentioned by children include health - with a particular focus on COVID-19.

We have probably taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents, community members who are concerned about the virus and are phoning Chidline for information. Lynne Cawood, Director - Childline Gauteng

Amidst this, Cawood says they have received over 552 reports of abusive behaviour.

That is quite concerning in this time....some of them are very serious. Lynne Cawood, Director - Childline Gauteng

She says there have also been calls from parents who are struggling financially.

We have had approximately 200 calls in terms of parents needing to access grants and so on and we have been able to put them in touch with Sassa. Lynne Cawood, Director - Childline Gauteng

