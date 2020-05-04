'Save Your Faves' collects R 1.7-million worth of vouchers to date

With your help, 702 and Dineplan have collected vouchers worth R 1.7 million to date, through the "Save Your Faves" initiative.

702 and Dineplan are continuing with their initiative and giving you a platform to save some of your favourite local spots, as well as ensure that they are up and running after the lockdown.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Dineplan owner and founder of Voucherplan Greg Whitfield says the money is making a significant difference in the lives of business owners and their staff.

The money is being used to support their staff and put food on the table during the weeks that they have closed so it really is making a significant difference to their lives. Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucherplan

Speaking to the businesses, it is touching how grateful they are to us and consumers who have gone out there and are willing to support them. Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucherplan

The platform is available to any business in the country, we have had the majority sign up in the Western Cape and Gauteng...we have made it available free of charge. Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucherplan

Click on the link below to hear more and find out how you can register...