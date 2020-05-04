Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis'
Banning cooked food and banning e-commerce because he believes it would be “unfair competition”.
Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel is under fire for his lockdown regulations, seen by many in the industry as irrational.
Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa, lists her concerns.
We are really going to have to caution government that they are paying lip service to balancing the health crisis and the economic crisis. We've already seen an economic crisis before the pandemic so the pandemic just made a bad situation worse. We need to err on the side of caution and move forward on the basis of the worst case scenario that is projected. We cannot dismiss economic modelling.Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa
It is unprecedented. It is unchartered territory. We need to take the worst case scenario into account.Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa
I think we are forgetting a tiny detail that while we were going through the crisis we've also been dealt the double whammy of being relegated to junk status - precisely the reason why we should be on high alert in this country. What are we doing to ensure that we are softening the blow to the economy? If we are not careful South Africa is going to sit with a collapsed economy.Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent
South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund.Read More
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come
A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come?Read More
'Save Your Faves' collects R 1.7-million worth of vouchers to date
702 and Dineplan are continuing with their initiative to have you save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
Africa’s fragile economies are bracing for a long Covid-19 induced recession
The inevitable economic crisis will expose the extreme vulnerabilities of sub-Saharan Africa to deal with unexpected shocks, says Ridle Markus, SSA Macroeconomist at the Absa Group.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 and its cost to the South African economy
Eusebius speaks to director-general Dondo Mogajane about the dire predictions of the economic impact of coronavirus.Read More
Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.Read More
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'
Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.Read More
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy
MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce.Read More