Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis'

4 May 2020 6:58 PM
by
Tags:
Ebrahim Patel
e-commerce
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
Minister of trade and INdustry
Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Banning cooked food and banning e-commerce because he believes it would be “unfair competition”.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel is under fire for his lockdown regulations, seen by many in the industry as irrational.

​ ​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa, lists her concerns.

We are really going to have to caution government that they are paying lip service to balancing the health crisis and the economic crisis. We've already seen an economic crisis before the pandemic so the pandemic just made a bad situation worse. We need to err on the side of caution and move forward on the basis of the worst case scenario that is projected. We cannot dismiss economic modelling.

​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa

It is unprecedented. It is unchartered territory. We need to take the worst case scenario into account.

​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa

I think we are forgetting a tiny detail that while we were going through the crisis we've also been dealt the double whammy of being relegated to junk status - precisely the reason why we should be on high alert in this country. What are we doing to ensure that we are softening the blow to the economy? If we are not careful South Africa is going to sit with a collapsed economy.

​Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer - Business Leadership South Africa
Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


More from Business

