World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations children's organisation Unicef, Scarisbrick Hall and the Independent Schools Association are launching an education initiative that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries.

The Global Classroom is a live interactive event in which children connect online with some senior figures to share their experiences of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them and how they're coping.

The Global Classroom co-founders Jeff Shaw and Sui-Anne Gill joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more about the project.

You can all tune in, be part of it and understand what is going on. This is an event that has never happened before. Jeff Shaw, Co-founder - The Global Classroom

I think part of the conversation will be about safety - a little bit about hand-washing and hygiene. What is WHO, what is Unicef and how does it make a difference in their world. Sui-Anne Marie Gill, Co-founder - The Global Classroom

We are looking at between 8 year-old's right up to 16 but we are getting a lot of interest right across all ages. Sui-Anne Marie Gill, Co-founder - The Global Classroom

Gill says there will be several other events in the year.

Visit TheGlobalClassroom.com for a direct link to Tuesday's event.

The content of the event will be distributed on social media and other platforms in case you miss it.

Click on the link below to hear more...