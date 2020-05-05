The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops
A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed all frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Money Show interviewed the man behind this altruistic heart-warming story.
When the stationery store and Roco Mamas were able to open their stores we were fully aware of the challenging times they've been facing so we asked what can we do to assist.
We were at least able to sell something over the past few weeks - now support them.Theunis Muller, Co-Owner and Manager -SPAR Palm Grove
It's about all of us surviving together - symbiotic relationships.
It's a community - we've definitely become a family in our little centre.
There will be a small marginal loss in sales (for us) but it's more the bigger picture we're looking at.Theunis Muller, Co-Owner and Manager - SPAR Palm Grove
Listen to the sound clip below.
