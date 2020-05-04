No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:52
India lifts ban on cigarettes, imposes 70% tax fee
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Sumanth Raman
Today at 13:35
Work place preparedness during Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tshidi Gule
Today at 14:05
Gardening in May
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Joy Phala - Garden Designer from Organic Kitchen Designs
Today at 14:35
Car feature - What happens to license disks, divers licenses during lockdown ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Simon Zwane
Today at 14:46
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:16
EWN: Treasury and SARS brief parly on annual performance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:45
How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:52
Why South Africans need to ensure income security.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Hannah J. Dawson Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics at Witwatersrand
Today at 17:11
How are public schools dealing with the issue of fees during the lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 17:20
How are private schools tackling the issue of fees during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Today at 18:09
How SARS tax annual tax collection been affected by Covid-19 pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:16
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebele Luthuli - MD at Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
The current economic situation of Dealerships and the Automotive Manufacturers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Mountford - CEO at Super Group
Today at 18:43
How the airline industry grounded more than 16 000 planes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The informal economy and the lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
G G Alcock - Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' at ...
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care' Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus. 5 May 2020 8:01 AM
View all Politics
Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 5 May 2020 9:18 AM
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
View all Sport
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby

4 May 2020 6:50 PM
by
Springboks
British and Irish Lions
The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards.

CAPE TOWN - South African Rugby has no immediate plans to change the dates of the British & Irish Lions tour in 2021 but says it is conducting scenario planning around a possible switch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we continue to look forward to an incredible test series and tour against the British & Irish Lions in 2021, and there are no planned changes, it would be remiss of us not to explore various scenarios for a possible date change caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” SA Rugby said in a statement on Monday.

A weekend report in The Mirror suggested that the tour to meet the world champion Springboks could be postponed or cancelled to free up space on the international calendar for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to host fixtures next July and boost revenue hit hard by the global pandemic.

It was reported that while each home union will receive in the region of 2 million pounds ($2.48 million) for the use of their players on the Lions tour, they can make at least double that by hosting a single test at a sold out home stadium.

The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards.

The dates also clash with the revised schedule for the Tokyo Olympics, although both the Lions and SA Rugby have previously said they will not move the tour because of this.

World Rugby will reportedly review the use of the July international window in future years and could move Lions tours, which happen every four years in either New Zealand, Australia or South Africa, to later in the season.

There are discussions around an October-November window that would see northern hemisphere sides travel south for the first month and then host fixtures in the second month as part of a move to standardise a global calendar.


This article first appeared on EWN : No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby


More from Sport

190718-nathi-mthethwa-edjpg

Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football

4 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed signals coming from the two bodies about the resumption of the sport.

Read More arrow_forward

siyavuya-pic-quotejpg

#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu

3 May 2020 11:08 PM

Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game.

Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-newpng

'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'

1 May 2020 10:34 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.

Read More arrow_forward

200113-kazier-chiefs-edjpg

Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown

30 April 2020 4:07 PM

Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Read More arrow_forward

matthys-beukespng

How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight

28 April 2020 4:17 PM

With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using their talents to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

200311-lunga-sokhela-edjpg

AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season

28 April 2020 5:27 AM

In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.

Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble

27 April 2020 1:23 PM

The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to the 2019/20 season by June.

Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-cycle-tour-2020jpg

[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020

8 March 2020 9:06 AM

The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.

Read More arrow_forward

wayde-van-niekerkjpg

I am ready to get back to 400m track and see what I can do - Wayde van Niekerk

5 March 2020 7:51 AM

Olympic champion and world record holder says being injured made him stronger.

Read More arrow_forward

6 dead as plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in Somalia

5 May 2020 11:42 AM

De Lille: SA citizens repatriated from the US on Sunday fell victim to a scam

5 May 2020 11:41 AM

Mthethwa ‘concerned’ about unsuccessful applications for relief funds

5 May 2020 11:20 AM

