Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries
Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.
702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.
RELATED: Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees
Bongani Bingwa speaks Ankas Kitchen’s owner Anka Mentor to give more details on the business.
The business started in 2000 with only R268 and 20 years later, I can proudly call myself a franchise. We have four kitchens running exactly the same menu and everything.Anka Mentor, Owner - Ankas Kitchen
Ankas Kitchens serves South African cuisine and it has become a home for everyone, she says.
The company employs 20 people who ensure that customers get hearty meals.
The R20, 000 will help in getting a vespa that will be used for deliveries during the lockdown.Anka Mentor, Owner - Ankas Kitchen
You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za
Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.
Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.
Listen below to the full conversation:
