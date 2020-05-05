'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138.

Gauteng has 1661 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and has over 900 recoveries.

The province was once the epicentre of coronavirus. However, since the closure of borders, the province was able to reduce infections.

Work is underway to prepare Gauteng’s public health infrastructure for the period when the COVID-19 pandemic may peak and the Nasrec expo centre will be used as a quarantine site.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku to shed more light on how the province is dealing with COVID-19.

What I have learnt is that a lot of people will be infected and they will have a mild disease process and wouldn't require much hospitalisation. With more than 1,600 of those infected in the province we have only taken care of less than 150 in hospitals. Dr Bandile Masuku, Health MEC - Gauteng

He says the COVID-19 peak was expected to be in the country around July however, due to the lockdown, the peak is estimated to be towards the end of August.

But with the easing out of the lockdown, I am not sure when the peak will be. Maybe we need to redo our modeling. The peak of the virus means we will have a lot of patients with severe symptoms and will come into hospital and require a of medical attention. Dr Bandile Masuku, Health MEC - Gauteng

He says the Nasrec expo centre was built to deal with the peak of COVID-19.

