Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service

Real Estate giant, RE/MAX is calling on government to reconsider its classification of the real estate sector as a non-essential service as this could have ramifications on the sector and the economy.

Bongani Bingwa chats to RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett to shed more light on the matter.

I feel for real estate agents as there is no income, there is no UIF and people in the industry are suffering. Real Estate contributes about 5% of the GDP which is a fairly significant number. Adrian Goslett, Regional director - RE/MAX Southern Africa

The letter gives the government reasons why the industry should be open and what measures has it put in place to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

