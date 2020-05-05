Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service
Real Estate giant, RE/MAX is calling on government to reconsider its classification of the real estate sector as a non-essential service as this could have ramifications on the sector and the economy.
Bongani Bingwa chats to RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett to shed more light on the matter.
I feel for real estate agents as there is no income, there is no UIF and people in the industry are suffering. Real Estate contributes about 5% of the GDP which is a fairly significant number.Adrian Goslett, Regional director - RE/MAX Southern Africa
The letter gives the government reasons why the industry should be open and what measures has it put in place to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.
Listen below to the full conversation:
