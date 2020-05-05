It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius

24-hours news channel eNCA has come under criticisms after its morning show hosts Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton shared their opinion on air about the ban of cigarettes.

In the opening remarks, the duo speaks about how Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma "reversed" the decision announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sale of cigarettes under lever four lockdown regulations.

One of the criticisms of the opinion came from Eusebius McKaiser, who says although some of their statements are true, there was a lot of exaggeration which was not needed and some grey areas.

There are some exaggerations there and some grain of truth in their comment. One of the exaggerations is we shouldn't glibly be talking about 'tipping point' and 'he was publicly emasculated'. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

The word emasculated is literally to deprive you of your male role and it is a very gendered thing to ascribe to Nkosazana that she literally deprived the president of his manhood; that is a problematic language. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

Mngambi and Dutton apologised for the opinion they shared on Monday but it was also criticised.

If you have the courage of your convictions you do not apologise because presumably, it is your reflective viewpoint. And if it is you should be able to sustain the argument for a second day running. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

Why are you apologising? Why don't you have the courage of your conviction? Tell your bosses to piss off. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

Did you apologise on your own accord? That would be pathetic. Did they make you apologise? That would also be pathetic. Did you give an opinion yesterday that you didn't really think through? That would be pathetic. If you did think it through and now you are apologising because you don't like trending, that is pathetic. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

