How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals?
The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138.
Gauteng has 1,661 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and has more than 900 recoveries.
One of the more important of the fight against COVID-19 is the mental health impact that the virus has on those in the front lines of the fight.
How are healthcare workers, essential service workers mentally dealing with the virus?
Eusebius McKaiser highlights the mental health impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers with clinical psychologist Dr Zamo Mbele, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital pediatrician Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour and Helen Joseph Hospital infectious diseases specialist Dr Tom Boyle.
When we got our first case of COVID-19 in South Africa there was an overwhelming anxiety amongst all doctors. We had seen what China and what Italy had gone through and we were more scared for our population because we have these high density areas where there can be up to eight family members in one house.Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour, Paediatrician - Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
She says there are currently no positive cases in the hospital that she is working at but there is an overwhelming sense of anxiety.
We cant be complacent, we are still on edge and we don't know what is going to happen. There is this dark cloud for all of us and we are waiting for something to hit us.Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour, Paediatrician - Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
The lockdown bought medical professionals a lot of time. However, with the easing of the lockdown there are fears of what is going to happen, she says.
What we are mainly scared of is how this virus will affect our disadvantaged communities as well as our immuno-compromised patients.Dr Sanelisiwe Balfour, Paediatrician - Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital
Mbele says behind the medicine, there are people. Doctors are human beings and everyone shouldn't forget that.
People are dying, people are getting infected and we need to remember the human beings behind the virus. We need to also pay attention to the physiological needs of healthcare professionals.Dr Zamo Mbele, Clinical psychologist
Boyle says it is all about preparation and the lockdown Level 5 wasn't designed to eradicate the virus but to prepare the health system when the cases went up.
Listen below to the full conversation:
