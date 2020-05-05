[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions

Family tensions tend to surface in times of anxiety and these tensions may be heightened if you live with your relatives during lockdown.

Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens.

There are so many mechanisms that we use to navigate our world. Let's say you live with your family members and there are some elements in their interaction that frustrate you but you normally cater for that by creating distance - by going out, going to other places, all of a sudden that is cut off, so your regular mechanism of managing the impact is gone. Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist

There we are going to see a build-up because the normal mechanism to manage is absent. Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist

You are removing the normal mechanisms that existed in a system to maintain the balance, you are shifting them, so you can expect a huge shift specifically in frustration levels. Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist

Knibss shares his advice on how to resolve tensions that may arise.

To ask for empathy at that stage is a monumental request. It is the route forward if one could step out of one's shoes and step into a family member's shoes....we might really understand the behaviour and that empathy is nine out of ten times going to be the most effective route forward. Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist

The challenge is when we are profoundly impacted it is harder to step out of our shoes....if that is the case, my suggestion there is if one cannot step out of ones shoes, I would strongly suggest calling somebody outside of the family, ideally somebody empathic, share your experience, there you can facilitate the emotional processing for yourself. Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist

