[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions
Family tensions tend to surface in times of anxiety and these tensions may be heightened if you live with your relatives during lockdown.
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens.
There are so many mechanisms that we use to navigate our world. Let's say you live with your family members and there are some elements in their interaction that frustrate you but you normally cater for that by creating distance - by going out, going to other places, all of a sudden that is cut off, so your regular mechanism of managing the impact is gone.Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist
There we are going to see a build-up because the normal mechanism to manage is absent.Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist
You are removing the normal mechanisms that existed in a system to maintain the balance, you are shifting them, so you can expect a huge shift specifically in frustration levels.Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist
Knibss shares his advice on how to resolve tensions that may arise.
To ask for empathy at that stage is a monumental request. It is the route forward if one could step out of one's shoes and step into a family member's shoes....we might really understand the behaviour and that empathy is nine out of ten times going to be the most effective route forward.Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist
The challenge is when we are profoundly impacted it is harder to step out of our shoes....if that is the case, my suggestion there is if one cannot step out of ones shoes, I would strongly suggest calling somebody outside of the family, ideally somebody empathic, share your experience, there you can facilitate the emotional processing for yourself.Hayden Knibbs, Psychologist
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos
The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.Read More
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside
Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.Read More
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more.Read More
'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine'
Dr Quixi Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through the COVID-19 lockdown and what you can do.Read More
[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic
Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives.Read More
[LISTEN] Tackling the COVID-19 lockdown alone
Azania Mosaka speaks to human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to tackle being on your own through this time.Read More