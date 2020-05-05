Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown? Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of SA's executive director Lebogang Montjane explain. 5 May 2020 6:20 PM
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece. 5 May 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu

5 May 2020 1:12 PM
by
Tags:
SASSA
Lindiwe Zulu
grants
Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid.

Following some technical glitches, some grant beneficiaries have not been paid.

People with disabilities and some pensioners were expecting to receive funds on Monday but have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to get their monies.

According to South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) about 83% of the beneficiaries scheduled to be paid on Monday got double pay-outs because of the error in the Western Cape.

RELATED: R43 million for food parcels may not be enough - Minister Lindiwe Zulu

Clement Manyathela speaks to Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu to give more insight on the matter.

I want to apologise to the South Africans who ended up being frustrated by not receiving their monies, we are doing the best that we can do.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

The matter has been corrected and she says people were able to access their funds.

The bottom line is that with those that received double payments must return the money.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

Listen below to the full conversation:


5 May 2020 1:12 PM
by
Tags:
SASSA
Lindiwe Zulu
grants

More from Politics

Coronavirus

How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals?

5 May 2020 11:29 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Real Estate

Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service

5 May 2020 8:25 AM

RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

5 May 2020 8:01 AM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-nathi-mthethwa-edjpg

Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football

4 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed signals coming from the two bodies about the resumption of the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319-nkosazana-edjpg

Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency

4 May 2020 10:33 AM

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

3 May 2020 1:53 PM

The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Zulu.jpeg.jpg

Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?

30 April 2020 12:50 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'

30 April 2020 10:58 AM

UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa commends KZN govt's efforts in preparing COVID-19 care facilities

5 May 2020 7:54 PM

Sars predicts rise in business rescue cases this year

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA