Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu
Following some technical glitches, some grant beneficiaries have not been paid.
People with disabilities and some pensioners were expecting to receive funds on Monday but have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to get their monies.
According to South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) about 83% of the beneficiaries scheduled to be paid on Monday got double pay-outs because of the error in the Western Cape.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu to give more insight on the matter.
I want to apologise to the South Africans who ended up being frustrated by not receiving their monies, we are doing the best that we can do.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
The matter has been corrected and she says people were able to access their funds.
The bottom line is that with those that received double payments must return the money.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
Listen below to the full conversation:
