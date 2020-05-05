Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers have announced they are closing their magazine division.

This move will affect popular and long-running magazine titles such as Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

The board of directors announced on Tuesday that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

The board said this decision was prompted by the steady and continues reduction in advertising spend in the magazine sector.

Clement Manyathala speaks to Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber about the announcement.

It is really sad. What is really happening is that the magazine industry has been in decline because of the impact of the internet for some years. Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for some time and made it sooner than it had been expected. Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

The internet has wreaked havoc on the publishing generally and no industry is more brutally affected by it than the magazine industry. Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

