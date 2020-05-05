PSC slams government for SMME payment delays

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has slammed government departments for failing to pay small businesses on time for their services.

PSC commissioner Moeletsi Leballo says some of the "culprits" include the departments of health, public works, and education.

This is an old problem that we have been sitting on. Moeletsi Leballo, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

To be honest this behaviour is not acceptable, is very much concerning and has been made worse by the COVID situation because right now many goods that government procures are urgently needed and without any delays. Moeletsi Leballo, Commissioner - Public Service Commission

