[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure

The Aubrey Masango Show
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown? Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of SA's executive director Lebogang Montjane explain. 5 May 2020 6:20 PM
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece. 5 May 2020 5:07 PM
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure

5 May 2020 3:36 PM
by
Caxton media group
magazines
Bona magazine
Caxton
The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers are the latest media house to pull the plug on their magazine division.

This move will affect popular and long-running magazine titles such as Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

The group employs around 250 people in its magazine division.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Asante Blush co-founder Zama Nkosi-Mabuye and Magazine Supplements, Arena Holdings publisher Aspasia Karras about the closure of the magazines.

RELATED: Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

Its been a crazy and devastating week because it is publications we grew up with and we loved. It is also a lot of former colleagues that are going to lose their jobs.

Zama Nkosi-Mabuye, Co-founder - Asante Blush

We are in a very crucial moment where we are facing things that maybe we were going to face in the print industry in three, four, five years down the line.

Aspasia Karras, Publisher - Magazine Supplements, Arena Holdings

Listen to the full interview below...


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
