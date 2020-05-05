[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure
Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers are the latest media house to pull the plug on their magazine division.
This move will affect popular and long-running magazine titles such as Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.
The group employs around 250 people in its magazine division.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Asante Blush co-founder Zama Nkosi-Mabuye and Magazine Supplements, Arena Holdings publisher Aspasia Karras about the closure of the magazines.
RELATED: Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing
Its been a crazy and devastating week because it is publications we grew up with and we loved. It is also a lot of former colleagues that are going to lose their jobs.Zama Nkosi-Mabuye, Co-founder - Asante Blush
We are in a very crucial moment where we are facing things that maybe we were going to face in the print industry in three, four, five years down the line.Aspasia Karras, Publisher - Magazine Supplements, Arena Holdings
Listen to the full interview below...
