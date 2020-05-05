President Ramaphosa commends KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 response plan
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Kwazulu-Natal inspecting the province's COVID-19 response plan.
He has visited a number of isolation and quarantine sites in the province with Premier Sihle Zikalala.
To date, Kwazulu-Natal has more than 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 infections, 415 recoveries and 35 deaths.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
The president has commended the work that is done by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala. He has done this despite the fact that there are concerns that have been raised.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
One of the positive things we were able to get today was what the province's plan is in dealing with COVID-19.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
