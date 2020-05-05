Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Daily Maverick journalist and author Rebecca Davis has written on the frustrations felt by those who want to distribute food to food-insecure families and how they believe the requirements to be adhered to by private persons or organisations wishing to give out food parcels are hampering efforts to meet the needs of residents.

She joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to expand on her article and why food distribution may need to remain centralised under government.

It is generally accepted that people distributing the food, for instance, have to be wearing the right kind of protective gear, that the people making the food - it has to come from the right kind of sanitary places etc. Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author - Daily Maverick

We had a situation in Cape Town where somebody was handing out food which turned out to be poison ... that is an extreme situation but there are reasons to believe that there are certain that should be met for food as well. Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author - Daily Maverick

Davis admits that the frustrations of donors are valid as some municipalities have not proven themselves to be trustworthy, but she says distribution has to be carefully managed.

Just to mention another motivation for the centralisation ... we have seen incidents in the past few weeks of good Samaritans arriving in communities, handing out food and saying 'wait here guys I will be back with more' - they don't come back for whatever reason and the situation can tip into conflict. Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author - Daily Maverick

Where there is desperation, these issues do have to be carefully managed. Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author - Daily Maverick

