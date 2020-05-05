This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19
Catastrophic.... zero business activity means less tax for government to use for its operations.
The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
All the challenges we confronted have paled into insignificance over the past few months. We were already struggling with too many people unemployed, structural inequality. Heading into it we were already in the worst possible situation and now that the government really needs funds we are going to struggle.Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - SA Revenue Service
We already saw a significant amount of breaks in the economy. One company who a year previous had had paid us an amount of 800 and odd million simply phoned us and said we will not give you a cent this year because our profitability is down. Just over 65 thousand employers who made a contribution last year in April paid zero pay- as-your earn this year.
We've seen the same trend in VAT.Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - SA Revenue Service
My real concern - I look through two lenses - the first lens is a significant break in economic activity... My second concern is not just the slowdown in economic activity but the loss of economic capacity. When a business goes under you know it's going to require at least 100 attempts to bring back that business.Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - SA Revenue Service
