[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security

Wits University post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson says she believes there is an illusion created around the temporary economic crisis brought about by COVID-19.

In her opinion piece published in The Conversation, Dawson argues why South Africans need to ensure income security beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson speaks to Joanne Joseph about her work.

The point I wanted to get across is to challenge the idea that we are in some temporary crisis and we need some temporary measures to relive the kind of distress we are in. Dr Hannah J Dawson, Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics - Wits University

I don't see any grounds on which the unemployed in South Africa shouldn't be granted some kind of economic support in the way in which components are are. Dr Hannah J Dawson, Post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics - Wits University

Listen to the full interview below...