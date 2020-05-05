Here is how you can help save Buns Out

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them survive this difficult period.

Find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Johannesburg-based burger joint Buns Out is one of the businesses that are counting on your support.

Co-owner of Buns Out Thomas Savage shares how your vouchers are helping support the restaurant.

It comes back to be being able to support the staff through this process and time, it allows them to be able to support their families. Without the vouchers we wouldn't have been able to do that. Thomas Savage, Co-owner - Buns Out

Click on the link below to hear more...