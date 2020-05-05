How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown?
There have been concerns from parents who have had to pay full school fees while their children remain at home during the lockdown with no set date on when schools will reopen.
To address these concerns, Joanne Joseph spoke to Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of Southern Africa's executive director Lebogang Montjane to find out the way forward during lockdown.
Speaking to the issue of public schools, Lesufi says if most parents feel that they cannot afford to continue paying school fees during the lockdown, the school governing body (SGB) of the concerned school can be approached.
The determination of the school fees and the payment of school fees is only a decision of the SGB and parents of that particular school. Government, the district or department doesn't get involved. The only time we get involved is when the school submits their audited financial statements to us...Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
So if parents feel that they cannot afford to pay, the simplest thing is to petition the SGB, convene that meeting of the SGB and indicate to that SGB the limitations.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Lesufi says there are some factors that need to be taken into consideration if changes are to be made.
This amount that you are paying every month, you might find that you are paying for an additional teacher...you might lose a skilled or qualified teacher, purely because there were no payments because 70% of the running costs of the school goes to the payment of educators, so it is very crucial that when you take that kind of decision that you take it in the interests of your child and the school rather than your personal interests.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
My plea to parents is to say those that can afford, please pay. Those that can't afford, please register that you can't afford so that the school can plan.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Click on the link below to hear more from Lesufi...
On private schools, Montjane says they have advised parents who are struggling to keep up with payments to approach schools and for schools to take each case on a case-by-case basis.
Most schools are really working with parents because they want to retain the children and the parents at the school as much as possible.Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent School Association of Southern Africa
They must please approach their school as soon as possible. Approach the school, tell them your circusmtances and I think that most schools will be very understanding.Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Click on the link below to hear more from Montjane.....
More from Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths.Read More
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security
Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece.Read More
Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Daily Maverick journalist and author Rebecca Davis for more on this.Read More
President Ramaphosa commends KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 response plan
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives updates on President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure
The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.Read More
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing
Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years.Read More
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals?
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically.Read More
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children
The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday.Read More
Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls
The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus.Read More
Workers anxious as they return to work after five weeks of lockdown
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an account of what she witnessed in the morning as some people returned to work.Read More