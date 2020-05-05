How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown?

There have been concerns from parents who have had to pay full school fees while their children remain at home during the lockdown with no set date on when schools will reopen.

To address these concerns, Joanne Joseph spoke to Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of Southern Africa's executive director Lebogang Montjane to find out the way forward during lockdown.

Speaking to the issue of public schools, Lesufi says if most parents feel that they cannot afford to continue paying school fees during the lockdown, the school governing body (SGB) of the concerned school can be approached.

The determination of the school fees and the payment of school fees is only a decision of the SGB and parents of that particular school. Government, the district or department doesn't get involved. The only time we get involved is when the school submits their audited financial statements to us... Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

So if parents feel that they cannot afford to pay, the simplest thing is to petition the SGB, convene that meeting of the SGB and indicate to that SGB the limitations. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Lesufi says there are some factors that need to be taken into consideration if changes are to be made.

This amount that you are paying every month, you might find that you are paying for an additional teacher...you might lose a skilled or qualified teacher, purely because there were no payments because 70% of the running costs of the school goes to the payment of educators, so it is very crucial that when you take that kind of decision that you take it in the interests of your child and the school rather than your personal interests. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

My plea to parents is to say those that can afford, please pay. Those that can't afford, please register that you can't afford so that the school can plan. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

On private schools, Montjane says they have advised parents who are struggling to keep up with payments to approach schools and for schools to take each case on a case-by-case basis.

Most schools are really working with parents because they want to retain the children and the parents at the school as much as possible. Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent School Association of Southern Africa

They must please approach their school as soon as possible. Approach the school, tell them your circusmtances and I think that most schools will be very understanding. Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent School Association of Southern Africa

