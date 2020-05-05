Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:53
Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Colton Manuel
Today at 16:10
Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel
Today at 17:11
National Command Council
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Lomax-Nixon
Today at 17:20
Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 18:09
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
No Items to show
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing

5 May 2020 11:15 PM
by
Tags:
Hockey
ExtraTime
Garreth Ewing
In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and raves about the bright, young talent coming through.

Garreth Ewing has a rich history with the game of hockey, from being a top player to taking up various technical roles within the national hockey set up. He spent 11 years as coach of the University of Johannesburg, leading them to 3 Premier League titles and one national university title.

Ewing also led the South Gauteng men’s team to two consecutive national finals in 2008 and 2009, before heading to the US and UK to coach at university level.

“I’m lucky enough to be the head coach of hockey at St John’s College in Joburg, and I work as the national head coach as well. I’ve spent some really good years at Jeppe High School for Boys. I’ve also coached in the US and in the UK. I’ve risen through the ranks in terms of national coaching. I’ve worked with the under 18 and the under 21s, I’ve been a video analyst, an assistant coach and now I’m taking my turn to be the head coach,” Ewing told EWN Sport.

Ewing’s journey through hockey has seen him reach the pinnacle of South African hockey - with an impressive CV. His path has taken him to fascinating places around the world and earned him a wealth of experience.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go to five World Cups. Every single one of those was an amazing opportunity and a different experience. There was a Junior World Cup in Singapore and Malaysia, where we had to travel between countries to play games. It was interesting and challenging. The indoor hockey World Cup in Vienna was a fantastic experience. That was my first World Cup which was really amazing. The outdoor World Cup in The Hague was an incredible experience. They converted a football stadium into a hockey pitch, and every day they had a sold-out crowd of about 30 000 people,” Ewing said.

One of the countries visited that stands out for Ewing the most - is India -where the country's obsession with hockey surpasses even cricket.

“Most recently the indoor World Cup and the junior World Cup in India. Any hockey tournament in India is fantastic and playing in front of a sold-out stadium against India is a great experience from a sporting point of view, it doesn’t matter what sport you’re involved with. I’ve been blessed in that regard.”

However, in South Africa hockey is not a professional sport, and many top players seek their experience and a salary overseas. As a result, players have limited time to train together.

“It’s not just about the finances,” Ewing emphasises. “It’s just about the amount of time we get to spend together. It’s actually amazing that we can produce such good players and we can compete on a fairly consistent basis even if we’re not going there and winning events.”

Though hockey might have its internal challenges like funding and transformation, Ewing believes hockey is in a good place and is able to engage fully with its problems.

“In terms of internal challenges, I think working with different coaches you always have different philosophies, and I think I’ve been lucky in what I’ve learnt with so many different people over the years. We’re always consistently faced with the financial challenges, and transformation challenges the same as every environment in South Africa, and I think there’s such healthy engagement around it in hockey that I’m really lucky to be involved with it,” Ewing said.

What keeps Ewing going in a sport that is often the underdog compared to the three major sports in South Africa, is his players and their commitment to the game.

“Every day when I watch the players, and I chat to them and I realise how hard they work, that is very humbling. It makes me want to give them as much as I can, and to help them get to where they deserve to be,” he said. “For me it’s very much part of a journey. Going to the Olympics is something I’ve held as a personal goal and a personal dream for my whole life. I’m not there yet, I have a lot of academic qualifications I’m still pursuing from a coaching point of view.”

The postponement of the Olympic Games was not only a massive blow to Ewing’s personal dreams, but a dent in the team’s spirit and preparations for Tokyo 2020.

“It’s really difficult. We had just selected a team, we just sent it off to our federation. Obviously, it’s put everything on hold. It’s emotionally very draining. We don’t want the uncertainty of next year. You don’t want the opportunity for people to throw spanners in the works,” Ewing said.

Ewing says that it’s during times like this that we understand the importance of sport.

“As much as we all understand the global significance of the time are in at the moment, and the huge socio-economic impact that this it is having on people. Obviously, we don’t lose perspective of it being just sport and that there are much bigger things at play, but I do think what we’ve learnt over the last few months is how important sport is, culturally to people, and how invested people are in it, and what a positive distraction it is for people.”

In assessing the health of hockey in South Africa, Ewing points to a strong school hockey system - but it is at club level where standards are not high enough.

“We still have this massive drop off from the kids who play hockey at high school and who are passionate about. There’s just not enough follow through from those players carrying on into university level and the senior ranks,” Ewing said.

As a result, Ewing has encouraged players to continue to compete overseas to perform at a higher level.

“A lot of our best players are playing overseas, and I’m actually encouraging them to go play overseas for the life experience, the financial gain but also just to play hockey at a very high level.”

But why should South Africans care about hockey, when so many sports are crying out for support - be it moral or financial?

“We really are a microcosm of society. You can see us growing and transforming daily. You can see the way the young players deal with each other, how they interact and how the team changes; and what kind of people are coming into the system and becoming a part of hockey. It really does mirror society in terms of how we’re growing as an environment, and I think that’s positive. The generation coming through now, I really hate the clichés ‘born frees’ but they really are. They’re part of the new South African environment, and all the challenges and limitations within that, but also all the positivity,” Ewing said.

“The other things which I think sets hockey apart is the human element. Because we’re that much smaller you can get closer to us. If you’re a fan or a sponsor you be right with the players. You can within 15 feet of the touchline during a game. You can get on top of the action. You can have autographs from players straight after the match, you can get on the field with them. That doesn’t happen in the big pro sports quite as easily.”


This article first appeared on EWN : #ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing


