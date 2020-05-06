'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:48
Coronavirus found in stool samples
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Professor Wolfgang Preiser - Head of Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148 The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths. 5 May 2020 10:08 PM
How are public and private schools tackling fees during the lockdown? Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Independent School Association of SA's executive director Lebogang Montjane explain. 5 May 2020 6:20 PM
[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece. 5 May 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid. 5 May 2020 1:12 PM
How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically. 5 May 2020 11:29 AM
Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP. 5 May 2020 8:25 AM
View all Politics
How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19 The motor trade is not doing any business at all. 5 May 2020 8:35 PM
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19. 5 May 2020 7:51 PM
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed sig... 4 May 2020 2:00 PM
View all Sport
'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines' Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years. 6 May 2020 8:00 AM
[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses. 5 May 2020 3:36 PM
Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years. 5 May 2020 2:22 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines'

6 May 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
Caxton media group
magazines
COVID-19
Bona magazine
country life magazine
Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years.

Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers are the latest media house to pull the plug on their magazine division.

This move will affect popular and long-running magazine titles such as Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

RELATED: Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

The board of directors announced on Tuesday that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

The decision was prompted by the steady and continues reduction in advertising spend in the magazine sector, the board said.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill to weigh in on the matter.

The lockdown fast tracked the decision. We believed that magazines had still had a three to four year window period left but when we went into lockdown, the window period got narrowed down to a three month period.

Anton Botes, General manager - Caxton

Magazines have seen a steady decline over the last seven years however, the lockdown narrowed that down as magazines were not essential services therefore they couldn't get on the shelves, he says.

When we couldn't get our May magazines into stores and advertisers started pulling out, that is when we realised that this was a turning point for us. This is the end of an era for us and we will be exiting the market and we don't see a future at Caxton for printed magazines.

Anton Botes, General manager - Caxton

Nevill says magazines have been struggling for at least a decade and the fact is that it is not just COVID-19, circulations have been declining for years.

Advertising spent has declined and digital revenue from advertising is one tenth of what print advertising was.

Glenda Nevill, Editor - Media Online

Listen below to the full conversation:


6 May 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
Caxton media group
magazines
COVID-19
Bona magazine
country life magazine

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-05-06-at-83254-ampng

Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches

6 May 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-06-at-81851-ampng

[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

6 May 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1jpg

[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure

5 May 2020 3:36 PM

The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

etxs7abxsaa-o-7jpg

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

5 May 2020 2:22 PM

Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

27956816-8282737-image-a-38-1588534954130jpg

Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral

4 May 2020 9:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simphiwe-danajpg

[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos

3 May 2020 3:29 PM

The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freshpng

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos

1 May 2020 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-82250-ampng

[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib

30 April 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-81341-ampng

[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it

30 April 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-83025-ampng

[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy

30 April 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148

World Local

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

Politics

Why should aid organisations go through government to hand out food parcels?

Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

6 May 2020 8:24 AM

Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival

6 May 2020 7:24 AM

National depts must improve communication with provinces – Zikalala

6 May 2020 6:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA