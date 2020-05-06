'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines'
Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers are the latest media house to pull the plug on their magazine division.
This move will affect popular and long-running magazine titles such as Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.
The board of directors announced on Tuesday that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.
The decision was prompted by the steady and continues reduction in advertising spend in the magazine sector, the board said.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill to weigh in on the matter.
The lockdown fast tracked the decision. We believed that magazines had still had a three to four year window period left but when we went into lockdown, the window period got narrowed down to a three month period.Anton Botes, General manager - Caxton
Magazines have seen a steady decline over the last seven years however, the lockdown narrowed that down as magazines were not essential services therefore they couldn't get on the shelves, he says.
When we couldn't get our May magazines into stores and advertisers started pulling out, that is when we realised that this was a turning point for us. This is the end of an era for us and we will be exiting the market and we don't see a future at Caxton for printed magazines.Anton Botes, General manager - Caxton
Nevill says magazines have been struggling for at least a decade and the fact is that it is not just COVID-19, circulations have been declining for years.
Advertising spent has declined and digital revenue from advertising is one tenth of what print advertising was.Glenda Nevill, Editor - Media Online
Listen below to the full conversation:
