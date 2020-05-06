[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

A bumper accident has led to social media outrage after an altercation between two women led to one calling the other the K-word.

Watch this horrible incident below:

However, this is not a thread created to discuss the “great things” happening in this county. I have reached out to SAPS regarding this matter and their response has been nothing but...(distasteful to say the least). pic.twitter.com/lMoA47bTAU — siphosethu ngomane (@siphosethungom1) May 4, 2020

