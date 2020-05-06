Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:53
Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Colton Manuel
Today at 16:10
Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel
Today at 17:11
National Command Council
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Lomax-Nixon
Today at 17:20
Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 18:09
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock. 6 May 2020 12:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches

6 May 2020 8:40 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos

Little boy realising camera is on before stealing treat has us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a little boy almost stole a treat he was told not to take however, he realises that the camera is on and puts it down.

Watch the hilarious moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


6 May 2020 8:40 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-05-06-at-81851-ampng

[VIDEO] Bumper accident lead to outrage as K-word is used

6 May 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

etxs7abxsaa-o-7jpg

'Its end of an era for us, we don't see future at Caxton for printed magazines'

6 May 2020 8:00 AM

Caxton general manager Anton Botes and Media Online editor Glenda Nevill say magazine revenue has been declining over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1jpg

[LISTEN] The impact of Caxton magazine division closure

5 May 2020 3:36 PM

The board of directors announced that it has begun a process of withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

etxs7abxsaa-o-7jpg

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

5 May 2020 2:22 PM

Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

27956816-8282737-image-a-38-1588534954130jpg

Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral

4 May 2020 9:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simphiwe-danajpg

[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos

3 May 2020 3:29 PM

The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freshpng

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos

1 May 2020 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-82250-ampng

[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib

30 April 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-81341-ampng

[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it

30 April 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-83025-ampng

[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy

30 April 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

Politics Local

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC vows to discipline members taking pics while distributing food

6 May 2020 3:59 PM

UK could start easing virus lockdown next week: PM

6 May 2020 3:56 PM

Eskom says Koeberg ops not affected after employee tests positive for COVID-19

6 May 2020 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA