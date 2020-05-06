R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Bongani Bingwa speaks MeatCart founder Muhammad Ghoor who operates an online meat butchery.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic we have gone back to our roots and people are ordering online and we have also jumped onto UberEats. We are offering essential services deliveries. Muhammad Ghoor, Founder - MeatCart

He says the price money will go a long way during this pandemic.

