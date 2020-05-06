BATSA no more pursuing legal action over cigarette sale ban
British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) has decided not to pursue legal action against the government over the ban on the sale of cigarettes.
In a statement, the largest player in the country's cigarette market says it has decided to pursue further discussions with the government on the formulation and application of the regulations under the COVID-19 lockdown.
