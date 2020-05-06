Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum

The Gauteng Liquor Forum says it is waiting for an invitation from the government to discuss the sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum had threatened to approach the Constitutional Court and wanted clarity from President Ramaphosa when the lockdown will end.

Ramaphosa stood firm on the ban of alcohol sales and instructed the forum to seek economic relief through programmes offered by government.

Under the current regulations, no one is allowed to buy, sell or transport alcohol.

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Gauteng Liquor Forum president Fanny Mokoena about their next move.

The legal battle is not over, it has been parked because we have been invited for negotiations. Fanny Mokoena, President - Gauteng Liquor Forum

We are responsible enough to ensure social distancing, sanitising and to see that everyone that comes to buy liquor has their masks on. Fanny Mokoena, President - Gauteng Liquor Forum

We know what is right and we know that whatever is being done is not being done to spite us, it is done to save lives and at the same time we don't want our members to die of hunger or COVID-19. Fanny Mokoena, President - Gauteng Liquor Forum

Listen to the full interview below...