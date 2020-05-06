[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain
You may feel stressed or exhausted for whatever reason.
Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain and improve its performance.
Resilience is not about self-sacrifice, it is about how you understand how you respond to situations. If you don't understand what happens to your brain when you are under stress, you are not going to be able to create a better level or balance of resilience for yourself.Dawn Klatzow, Executive coach and author
The very best exercise you can do of your brain is to actually work, aerobic exercise is excellent but walking is the best.Dawn Klatzow, Executive coach and author
I have a personal ambition of between seven to nine hours' sleep a night mainly because I know it is of benefit to my brain.Dawn Klatzow, Executive coach and author
There are foods that contain high in Omega-3 like pink salmon, olive oil .... things like blackberries help your system detox.Dawn Klatzow, Executive coach and author
What we all want to do is make optimal use of our brains. In my tools, there are very simple physical exercises - just massaging around the edges of your ears to the earlobe, it reboots the apps in your brain.Dawn Klatzow, Executive coach and author
Click on the link below to hear more....
