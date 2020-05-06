'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:53
Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Colton Manuel
Today at 16:10
Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel
Today at 17:11
National Command Council
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Lomax-Nixon
Today at 17:20
Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 18:09
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Latest Local
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock. 6 May 2020 12:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

6 May 2020 1:59 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Duduzane Zuma
Deputy President David Mabuza
Zooming with the Zumas
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has given his take on some of the contents of a new series of interviews by former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane.

In the first part of the interview series called "Zooming with Zumas" the father and son reflect on the family's personal trials and apparent betrayals.

In the discussion with his father, Duduzane Zuma claims he was part of a team that assisted Deputy President David Mabuza when he was allegedly poisoned and alludes to a breakdown in his relationship with the deputy president.

WATCH: Zooming with Zumas (Part 1)

On the overall contents of the interview, Mnguni says the series may be Jacob Zuma's way of telling his side of the story.

It is interesting, though, because you would know that the trial is now probably coming on finally at the Pietermaritzburg High Court and, of course, he needs to give his supporters something to bite on. I think the way that Part 1 was done is interesting because it humanises and takes away from this narrative of state capture and corruption.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

One can say it is also part of that wanting to be in the living memory of South Africans and the wider public and not be forgotten.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Mnguni says Duduzane's statements regarding the state of his relationship with the deputy president may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is that sense of betrayal, we do know where it played itself out the most - it was at Nasrec.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Whatever Duduzane Zuma says - I mean, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar - I wouldn't take it without a pinch of salt because if you see how easily he moves and how he moves with such authority and comfort in these ANC events, there is some political clout that he has and some enabling effect that makes it possible for him to move in the manner that he does and if he hasn't spoken to or seen the deputy president, I am not so sure about that.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

I am definitely not convinced the relationship is as broken down as he says.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


141020lindela2.jpg

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

6 May 2020 12:41 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200331-sassa-pensions-edjpg

Those who were paid twice must pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu

5 May 2020 1:12 PM

Social development minister apologises for the glitch and says the department is doing its best to ensure that monies are paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How is COVID-19 affecting mental health of SA healthcare professionals?

5 May 2020 11:29 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on how those in the frontlines fighting the virus are coping physiologically.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for government to reclassify real estate industry as essential service

5 May 2020 8:25 AM

RE/MAX Southern Africa regional director Adrian Goslett says the industry contributes 5% to the GDP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

'Peak of COVID-19 means more people have severe symptoms, require hospital care'

5 May 2020 8:01 AM

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku explains what measures the province has put into place to deal with the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-nathi-mthethwa-edjpg

Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football

4 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed signals coming from the two bodies about the resumption of the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319-nkosazana-edjpg

Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency

4 May 2020 10:33 AM

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

3 May 2020 1:53 PM

The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Politics

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

Politics Local

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

Local

KZN ANC vows to discipline members taking pics while distributing food

6 May 2020 3:59 PM

6 May 2020 3:59 PM

UK could start easing virus lockdown next week: PM

6 May 2020 3:56 PM

Eskom says Koeberg ops not affected after employee tests positive for COVID-19

6 May 2020 2:55 PM

