'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt'

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has given his take on some of the contents of a new series of interviews by former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane.

In the first part of the interview series called "Zooming with Zumas" the father and son reflect on the family's personal trials and apparent betrayals.

In the discussion with his father, Duduzane Zuma claims he was part of a team that assisted Deputy President David Mabuza when he was allegedly poisoned and alludes to a breakdown in his relationship with the deputy president.

On the overall contents of the interview, Mnguni says the series may be Jacob Zuma's way of telling his side of the story.

It is interesting, though, because you would know that the trial is now probably coming on finally at the Pietermaritzburg High Court and, of course, he needs to give his supporters something to bite on. I think the way that Part 1 was done is interesting because it humanises and takes away from this narrative of state capture and corruption. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

One can say it is also part of that wanting to be in the living memory of South Africans and the wider public and not be forgotten. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Mnguni says Duduzane's statements regarding the state of his relationship with the deputy president may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is that sense of betrayal, we do know where it played itself out the most - it was at Nasrec. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Whatever Duduzane Zuma says - I mean, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar - I wouldn't take it without a pinch of salt because if you see how easily he moves and how he moves with such authority and comfort in these ANC events, there is some political clout that he has and some enabling effect that makes it possible for him to move in the manner that he does and if he hasn't spoken to or seen the deputy president, I am not so sure about that. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

I am definitely not convinced the relationship is as broken down as he says. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

