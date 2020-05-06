Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

Thirty-seven foreign nationals waiting for deportation have escaped from the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday revealed that the foreign nationals escaped on a Sunday after guards were protesting their working conditions.

Clement Manyathela speaks to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the story.

Guards there were protesting their working conditions with their employer and some of them left their employer. As a result, there was a commotion, 37 detainees climbed over the walls and escaped. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi: 37 detainees awaiting deportation escaped from Lindela on Sunday



He blames guards employed by a private security company for leaving their posts



Guards say they were protesting, they don’t have #Covid_19 PPE — Nthakoana Ngatane (@nthakoana) May 6, 2020

The minister says the police are looking for the detainees.

