Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:53
Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Colton Manuel
Today at 16:10
Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel
Today at 17:11
National Command Council
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Lomax-Nixon
Today at 17:20
Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 18:09
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

6 May 2020 12:59 PM
by
Tags:
DENOSA
Department of Health
Health workers
#Covid19
ppes
The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.

More than 500 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says 26 health workers were hospitalised and two of them, a doctor and a nurse, have died.

Speaking in Rustenburg where he received personal protective equipment (PPEs) from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual as miners returned to work under level 4 lockdown regulations, Mkhize says 149 health workers had recovered.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi about the report.

This comes as a shock and disappointment and this is exactly what Denosa has been saying, provide PPEs and protect frontline workers.

Cassim Lekhoathi, Acting general secretary - Denosa

For this to have happened really calls for the department of health and other employers to be very sensitive and take this matter seriously. We are furious and annoyed by the number of people infected.

Cassim Lekhoathi, Acting general secretary - Denosa

Listen to the full interview below...


