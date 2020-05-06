Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

More than 500 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says 26 health workers were hospitalised and two of them, a doctor and a nurse, have died.

Speaking in Rustenburg where he received personal protective equipment (PPEs) from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual as miners returned to work under level 4 lockdown regulations, Mkhize says 149 health workers had recovered.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi about the report.

We must be able to maintain a balance. It is a battle we face every day.#COVID19 may be here for another two years. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 6, 2020

This comes as a shock and disappointment and this is exactly what Denosa has been saying, provide PPEs and protect frontline workers. Cassim Lekhoathi, Acting general secretary - Denosa

For this to have happened really calls for the department of health and other employers to be very sensitive and take this matter seriously. We are furious and annoyed by the number of people infected. Cassim Lekhoathi, Acting general secretary - Denosa

Listen to the full interview below...