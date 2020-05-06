[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:53
Teen uses birthday cash to help those in need
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Colton Manuel
Today at 16:10
Update on the Ekurhuleni Food Bank
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mzwandile Masina
Today at 16:20
Top SA companies received UIF crisis money – how to check if your employer got any
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:53
Early childhood development sector faces major closures as parents scramble for fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zaheera Mohamed A director at Ilifa Labantwana
Priscila Green of Bonteheuwel
Today at 17:11
National Command Council
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Lomax-Nixon
Today at 17:20
Lockdown in SA: Booze ban does not prohibit advertising alcohol
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 18:09
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, while SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still banned
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Harlow - CEO at Diageo SA
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Can the disruptors survive disruption?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: It seems many credit life claims are being rejected and why cash relief in some situations are going so wrong
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.

Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush has reflected on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.

Bush says one must understand that change is inevitable and life events - both negative and positive- demand that we personally shift and change.

She says this provides an opportunity for growth. In this week's feature Bush highlights the seven stages we all experience at a point of transition:

  • Immobilisation
  • Minimisation
  • Depression
  • Accepting
  • Testing
  • Internalisation
  • Meaning

Understand, like the five stages of grief, these seven stages of transition are not linear either. We do circle right back into them.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

The final stage is meaning - where we are able to look back at where we have been and we find meaning and we can make sense of it and see a bigger picture. This is where growth sits

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


