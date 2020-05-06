[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal

Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush has reflected on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.

Bush says one must understand that change is inevitable and life events - both negative and positive- demand that we personally shift and change.

She says this provides an opportunity for growth. In this week's feature Bush highlights the seven stages we all experience at a point of transition:

Immobilisation

Minimisation

Depression

Accepting

Testing

Internalisation

Meaning

Understand, like the five stages of grief, these seven stages of transition are not linear either. We do circle right back into them. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

The final stage is meaning - where we are able to look back at where we have been and we find meaning and we can make sense of it and see a bigger picture. This is where growth sits Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

