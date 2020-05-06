[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal
Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush has reflected on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.
Bush says one must understand that change is inevitable and life events - both negative and positive- demand that we personally shift and change.
She says this provides an opportunity for growth. In this week's feature Bush highlights the seven stages we all experience at a point of transition:
- Immobilisation
- Minimisation
- Depression
- Accepting
- Testing
- Internalisation
- Meaning
Understand, like the five stages of grief, these seven stages of transition are not linear either. We do circle right back into them.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
The final stage is meaning - where we are able to look back at where we have been and we find meaning and we can make sense of it and see a bigger picture. This is where growth sitsNikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
