City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday

The City Of Johannesburg has denied reports that its members are being forced to work without personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says some of these accusations are exaggerated and made up.

On the issue of members not being paid their full salaries, Modingoane says there was an error that occurred but they are working on it.

We are dealing with a payroll of over 30,000 people. We have been saying to employees that there are channels within the HR department where one feels aggrieved with their payment can go to. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

It is a matter we are dealing with and these people should be paid by Monday all of them. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below...