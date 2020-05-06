'There has been very little extension made to the NPO sector at this point'
Three hundred NPOs have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the difficulties they are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown which includes a lack of access to funding.
Many NPOs relied on events and galas to do their primary fundraising says Rare Diseases South Africa CEO Kelly du Plessis.
du Plessis says there has been little help from government.
There has been very little extension made to the NPO sector at this point, it is not as though we can apply for the SMEs relief that is being made available, we are not really able to take on unsecured loans so it has made it very difficult for the smaller NGOs.Kelly du Plessis, CEO - Rare Diseases South Africa
The bottom line is that the vulnerable communities that all of us NPOs served up until the day this lockdown started have not simply disappeared overnight, both communities are still very much out there and we are still needing to support them into the future.Kelly du Plessis, CEO - Rare Diseases South Africa
We have got the needs and the implementations and the services in place to be able to assist government through this time, government doesn't need to reinvent the wheel, if you needing to send out food parcels let us know and we will help you distribute them because we are out on the ground and unfortunately that offer hasn't been taken up.Kelly du Plessis, CEO - Rare Diseases South Africa
