Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
6 May 2020 8:00 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
credit
consumer ninja
life claims
It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

The insurance ombuds report has come up with strong criticism about some big insurers.

Why are so many credit life claims rejected?

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, tells The Monye Show more about the nine companies that were named and shamed.

This report is for 2019 and the ombudsman did say it's not going to reflect the Covid-19 crisis.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Next year''s report is going to be very interesting to see how claimants were handled - how the industry treated its claimants related to the Covid-19 crisis.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

LIsten to the full interview with Wendy Knowler below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


