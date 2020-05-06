Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected
The insurance ombuds report has come up with strong criticism about some big insurers.
Why are so many credit life claims rejected?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, tells The Monye Show more about the nine companies that were named and shamed.
This report is for 2019 and the ombudsman did say it's not going to reflect the Covid-19 crisis.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Next year''s report is going to be very interesting to see how claimants were handled - how the industry treated its claimants related to the Covid-19 crisis.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
LIsten to the full interview with Wendy Knowler below.
